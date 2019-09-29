Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes off coast of Chile; no tsunami threat

Publisher
Reuters
Published

A shallow earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off Chile's coast on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Adds no tsunami threat

Sept 29 (Reuters) - A shallow earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck off Chile's coast on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

A tsunami is not expected, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

The quake was centered 83 miles (134 km) west of Talca at a depth of 6.1 miles, the USGS said.

Chile, located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," has a long history of deadly quakes, including an 8.8-magnitude quake in 2010 off the south-central coast that triggered a tsunami that devastated coastal towns.

(Writing by Lisa Shumaker Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Lisa.Shumaker@tr.com; www.twitter.com/LisaLShumaker; +1 312-371-3983))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More