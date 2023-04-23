Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region - USGS

Adds revised magnitude, changes tsunami warning

April 24 (Reuters) - A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region near New Zealand on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

The magnitude was initially reported at 7.3 by USGS but then downgraded to 7.1.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami threat from the earthquake in the Kermadec Islands region has now passed.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christian Schmollinger)

