News & Insights

Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands region - USGS

April 23, 2023 — 10:43 pm EDT

Written by Yana Gaur for Reuters ->

Adds revised magnitude, changes tsunami warning

April 24 (Reuters) - A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the Kermadec Islands region near New Zealand on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

The magnitude was initially reported at 7.3 by USGS but then downgraded to 7.1.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the tsunami threat from the earthquake in the Kermadec Islands region has now passed.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christian Schmollinger)

((Yana.Gaur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.