Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand - USGS

March 16 (Reuters) - An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) USGS added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru)

