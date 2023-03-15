Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand - USGS

March 15, 2023 — 09:07 pm EDT

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

March 16 (Reuters) - An earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) USGS added. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

