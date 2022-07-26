Magnitude 7.1 earthquake strikes Dolores in Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

Adds details from Reuters witness, USGS

July 27 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck near Dolores in Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, while a Reuters witness said it was strongly felt in the country's capital Manila.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), USGS added.

USGS said the earthquake's epicentre was about 11 km east-southeast of Dolores.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph and Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

