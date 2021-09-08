US Markets

Magnitude 7.0 quake strikes Mexico -USGS

Buildings shook in Mexico City on Tuesday night, sending people running into the street as a powerful earthquake struck southwest of the country near the resort of Acapulco.

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Buildings shook in Mexico City on Tuesday night, sending people running into the street as a powerful earthquake struck southwest of the country near the resort of Acapulco.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said a 7.0 magnitude quake struck 11 miles (17.7 km) northeast of Acapulco, Guerrero.

Civil Protection Authorities of Guerrero state said the quake, initially measured by the USGS at a magnitude of 7.4, caused rock falls and landslides onto roads.

The quake also did damage to buildings in Acapulco, a Reuters witness said.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no immediate reports of serious damage in the capital.

In the Roma Sur neighborhood of Mexico City, lights went off and scared residents rushed out, some wearing little more than pajamas, a Reuters witness said. Residents hurdled together in the rain, holding young children or pets, too worried to return to their homes in the dark.

"It was terrible. It really reminds me of the 1985 quake every time something like this happens," said Yesmin Rizk, a 70-year-old Roma Sur resident.

The USGS said the quake was very shallow, only 7.8 miles (12.5 km) below the surface, which would have amplified the shaking effect.

