Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand - USGS

Updates with details from USGS

March 4 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 152 km (94 miles), USGS said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre earlier estimated the magnitude at 6.6 and a depth at 183 km.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru)

