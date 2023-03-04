Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Kermadec Islands in New Zealand - USGS

March 04, 2023 — 02:14 am EST

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

Updates with details from USGS

March 4 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 152 km (94 miles), USGS said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre earlier estimated the magnitude at 6.6 and a depth at 183 km.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru)

((Jose.Joseph@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.