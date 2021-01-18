Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes San Juan Province, Argentina - GFZ

Adds no tsunami risk

Jan 18 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck San Juan Province, Argentina, late on Monday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The shallow quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said no tsunami warning has been issued for the earthquake.

