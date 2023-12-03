News & Insights

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines - GFZ

December 03, 2023 — 03:07 pm EST

Written by Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Dec 4 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mindanao in the Philippines in the early hours of Monday morning, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 38 km (23.61 miles), GFZ said.

GFZ earlier pegged the earthquake's magnitude at 6.3.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no threat of a tsunami after the quake.

