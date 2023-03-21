Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan - GFZ

March 21 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday.

The quake was at a depth of 184 km (114 miles), GFZ added.

India's ANI news agency reported that tremors were felt in the country's capital New Delhi.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, Editing by William Maclean)

