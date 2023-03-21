World Markets

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan - GFZ

March 21, 2023 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by Shubham Kalia for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Tuesday.

The quake was at a depth of 184 km (114 miles), GFZ added.

India's ANI news agency reported that tremors were felt in the country's capital New Delhi.

