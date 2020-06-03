US Markets

Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits northern Chile - GFZ

Subrat Patnaik Reuters
Adds detail from USGS

June 3 (Reuters) - An magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck northern Chile early Wednesday morning, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 145 km (90 miles), GFZ added.

The U.S. Geological Survey placed the quake's epicentre about 62 km southwest of San Pedro de Atacama.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra and Andrew Heavens)

