US Markets

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near coast of Nicaragua region - USGS

Contributors
Shivam Patel Reuters
Frank Jack Daniel Reuters
Published

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Nicaragua on Thursday near a fishing village popular as a vacation spot, with no initial reports of damage.

Recasts with USGS report, details

April 21 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Nicaraguaon Thursday near a fishing village popular as a vacation spot, with no initial reports of damage.

The quake's epicenter was at sea, 58 km (36 miles) from the village of Masachapa, which lies about an hour's drive southwest of the capital Managua, where strong shaking was also reported, the United States Geological Survey said.

Tremors were also reported in Nicaragua's Central American neighbors El Salvador and Costa Rica, USGS said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said. The earthquake was at a depth of 25.3 km (15.72 miles).

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) earlier said the quake was magnitude 6.9 and closer to the surface.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru and Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Toby Chopra)

((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular