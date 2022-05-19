World Markets

Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes Macquarie Island region - USGS

Mrinmay Dey Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the Macquarie Island region in the southern Pacific Ocean on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

May 19 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck the Macquarie Island region in the southern Pacific Ocean on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, which was revised from an initial magnitude of 7.3, had adepth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

