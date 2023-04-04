US Markets

Magnitude 6.6 quake strikes off Panama coast, no damage reported

April 04, 2023 — 06:50 pm EDT

Written by Alvaro Murillo, Eli Moreno, Nilutpal Timsina for Reuters ->

Updates with additional information

April 4 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck off the Pacific coast of Panama on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, though local authorities said there were no immediate reports of damage.

The quake, which hit some 72 kilometers south of Boca Chica in the Chiriqui province, was also felt by a Reuters witness in Costa Rica's capital city San Jose.

No damages were also reported in Costa Rica, the country's national emergency commission said.

In a local soccer match in Panama, a player fell to the ground as the quake hit, TV images show. The game was paused as the ground shook and stadium lights swayed.

According to USGS, the quake registered a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the earth's surface.

There is no threat of a tsunami following the earthquake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo in San Jose, Eli Moreno in Panama City and Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.