Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Wewak, Papua New Guinea -USGS

Nov 28 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck Wewak, Papua New Guinea, on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 44 km (27.34 miles), USGS said.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said there was no tsunami threat to Australia from the quake.

(Reporting by Disha Mishra in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

