US Markets

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Easter Island region -EMSC

Contributors
Jose Joseph Reuters
Alexander Villegas Reuters
Published

An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Easter Island region in the Pacific Ocean near Chile on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

Adds ONEMI comment about no tsunami alert

July 12 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Easter Island region in the Pacific Ocean near Chile on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 33 km (20.5 miles), the EMSC said. Chile's National Emergency Office (ONEMI) said the earthquake did not generate conditions for a tsunami on Chile's coasts.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru and Alexander Villegas in Santiago; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Rosalba O'Brien)

((Jose.Joseph@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular