Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Easter Island region -EMSC

Adds ONEMI comment about no tsunami alert

July 12 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 struck the Easter Island region in the Pacific Ocean near Chile on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 33 km (20.5 miles), the EMSC said. Chile's National Emergency Office (ONEMI) said the earthquake did not generate conditions for a tsunami on Chile's coasts.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru and Alexander Villegas in Santiago; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Rosalba O'Brien)

