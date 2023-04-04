Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Boca Chica, Panama region -USGS

April 4 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Boca Chica, Panama region on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey(USGS)said.
The quake's epicenter was 72 kilometers south of Boca Chica and at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the earth's surface, USGS said.
(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)
