Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Boca Chica, Panama region -USGS

April 4 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck Boca Chica, Panama region on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey(USGS)said.

The quake's epicenter was 72 kilometers south of Boca Chica and at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the earth's surface, USGS said.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.