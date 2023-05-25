News & Insights

US Markets

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake shakes Panama-Colombia border

May 25, 2023 — 12:22 am EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey, Eli Moreno, Kylie Madry, Sarah Morland for Reuters ->

Updates with additional detail from Panama, Colombia authorities, aftershock

May 24 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck in the Gulf of Darien near the border of Panama and Colombia late on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, with tremors felt across both countries.

Nine minutes later, the USGS reported a 4.9 magnitude aftershock at the same location.

In Panama, civil protection agency Sinaproc said there had been no immediate reports of damages and they were monitoring the situation.

In the Colombian metropolis of Medellin, local officials said no damages had been reported.

Both quakes struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning in place.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, Eli Moreno in Panama City and Kylie Madry and Sarah Morland in Mexico City; Editing by Christian Schmolliger)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.