Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off El Salvador's Pacific coast

July 18, 2023 — 08:41 pm EDT

SAN SALVADOR, July 18 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off El Salvador's Pacific coastat a depth of nearly 70 kilometers on Tuesday evening, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

No damages were immediately reported and the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning, El Salvador's environment ministry said.

