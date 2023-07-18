Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off El Salvador's Pacific coast

Updates with magnitude from USGS, no tsunami warning from ministry

SAN SALVADOR, July 18 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off El Salvador's Pacific coastat a depth of nearly 70 kilometers on Tuesday evening, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

No damages were immediately reported and the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning, El Salvador's environment ministry said.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria in San Salvador; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

