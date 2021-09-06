Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes near Kitimat, Canada -USGS

Sept 6 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck about 164 km (101.9 miles) south-southeast of Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was at a depth of 15 kilometers (9.3 miles), USGS added.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Dan Grebler)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.