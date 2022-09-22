US Markets

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits Mexico - EMSC

Akanksha Khushi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck Michoacan in Mexico on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Siesmological Centre said.

The quake was 80 kilometres (49.7 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said.

No Tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, the U.S. Tsunami Warning System said.

