News & Insights

US Markets

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes the Gulf of California -EMSC

June 18, 2023 — 05:01 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Adds no tsunami warning in paragraph 3, gives magnitude from USGS in paragraph 4

June 18 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the Gulf of California on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning system said there was no tsunami danger for the U.S. West Coast, British Columbia, or Alaska following the quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 6.3.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.