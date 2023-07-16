News & Insights

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes southern Argentina - GFZ

July 16, 2023 — 11:09 pm EDT

Written by Gokul Pisharody for Reuters ->

July 17 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck the southern Argentine province of Neuquen during the early hours on Monday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 161 km (100 miles), GFZ said.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Gokul.Pisharody@thomsonreuters.com;))

