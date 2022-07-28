US Markets

Magnitude 6.2 quake strikes off Tocopilla in Chile - EMSC

Rachna Dhanrajani Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck off the coast of Tocopilla in Chile on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (50 miles), the EMSC said, adding that the temblor was epicentered about 33 km west of Tocopilla.

Most Popular