Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Southern East Pacific Rise - EMSC

Sept 4 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Southern East Pacific Rise region on Sunday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), EMSC said.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

