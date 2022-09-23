US Markets

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off western Chile-EMSC

Shubhendu Deshmukh
An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off the coast of Ancud, Chile, on Friday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was about 157 km (97.6 miles) west-northwest of Ancud in Chile and had a shallow depth of 10 km (6.20 miles) EMSC added.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

