Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off the coast of Baja California, Mexico - USGS

November 22, 2022 — 12:36 pm EST

Written by Shubhendu Deshmukh for Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - An earthquake of 6.2 magnitude struck off the coast of Baja California in Mexico on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, about 30 km (18.6 miles) west-southwest of Las Brisas in Baja California, struck at a depth of 19 kilometers (12 miles), USGS added.

Authorities were investigating whether the temblor had caused any damage in the state of Baja California, Governor Marina del Pilar Avila said on Twitter.

