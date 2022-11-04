US Markets

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Gulf of California region in Mexico -USGS

November 04, 2022 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Nov 4 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Gulf of California region in Mexico on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.8, adding that it and located at 56 km South of Bahía de Kino region.

