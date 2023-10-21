News & Insights

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Nepal

Credit: REUTERS/MONIKA MALLA

October 21, 2023 — 10:56 pm EDT

Written by Jose Joseph and Gopal Sharma for Reuters ->

Oct 22 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Nepal on Sunday, the National Seismological Centre of Nepal said.

The epicentre of the quake was at Dhading, about 55 km (35 miles) west of Kathmandu, it said.

"We felt very strong tremors. Some residents rushed out of their homes. There is no report of any injuries so far", Badrinath Gaire, the most senior bureaucrat of Dhading district, told Reuters.

The quake was at a depth of 13 km (8.1 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
