Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Atacama area in Chile - EMSC

February 13, 2024 — 08:35 pm EST

Feb 13 (Reuters) - An earthquake of 6.1 magnitude struck the Atacama region in central Chile on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was 123 km (76 miles) north-northwest of La Serena, Chile and at an estimated at a depth of 30 km (18.6) miles, EMSC said.

