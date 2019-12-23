US Markets

Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Canada's British Columbia -USGS

Sandra Maler Reuters
A Magnitude 6.0 quake hit off British Columbia on Canada's western coast on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was very shallow and centered 105 miles (170 km)west of Port Hardy.

