Magnitude 6.0 quake hits off Canada's British Columbia -USGS

Dec 23 (Reuters) - A Magnitude 6.0 quake hit off British Columbia on Canada's western coast on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was very shallow and centered 105 miles (170 km)west of Port Hardy.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler)

