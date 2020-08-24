Magnitude 6 quake shakes Costa Rica, no reports of damage

Adds USGS magnitude, no initial reports of damage

SAN JOSE, Aug 24 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Costa Rica's western coast on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, without any initial reports of damage.

The quake hit at a depth of 27 kilometers (17 miles) close to the coastal city of Jaco, according to USGS. A Reuters witness said the quake rattled buildings in the capital of San Jose, about 66 km (41 miles) away.

(Reporting by Alvaro Murillo in San Jose; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon in Mexico City; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

