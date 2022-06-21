Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Japan's Bonin Islands

June 21 (Reuters) - Japan forecast a slight change in sea level on Tuesday after a magnitude 6 earthquake struck the Bonin Islands, far to the southeast of the country's main islands.

The quake was at a depth of 40 km (25 miles), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a "tsunami forecast" - an advisory that implies only a small change in sea level - for a string of remote islands including Chichijima, which is one of the Bonin Islands.

