Dec 21 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck offshore Antofagasta, Chile, on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 69 km (43 miles), EMSC said.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Gnaneshwar.Rajan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.