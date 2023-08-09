News & Insights

US Markets

Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near Chiapas, Mexico - GFZ

August 09, 2023 — 06:04 am EDT

Written by Evelyn Nikhila S and Natalia Siniawski for Reuters ->

Adds comment from Chiapas state governor

Aug 9 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck near Chiapas in Mexico on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The Governor of Chiapas state Rutilio Escandón said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the state's civil protection body had activated the monitoring protocol as the earthquake was felt in several regions, although no damage was reported so far.

The quake was at a depth of 127km (79 miles), GFZ said.

(Reporting by Evelyn Nikhila S in Bengaluru and Natalia Siniawski; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Toby Chopra)

((EvelynNikhila.S@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.