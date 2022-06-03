US Markets

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Antofagasta, Chile - EMSC

Juby Babu Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Antofagasta, Chile on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

June 3 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck Antofagasta, Chile on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 146 km (90.72 miles), EMSC said.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru)

Most Popular