Magnitude 5.6 quake hits southwest Iran, no fatalities reported yet -TV

Publisher
Reuters
Published

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck southwest Iran on Wednesday, Iran's state TV said, without reporting casualties or damage from the quake.

Adds detail

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck southwest Iran on Wednesday, Iran's state TV said, without reporting casualties or damage from the quake.

Iranian state media said it struck near the town of Sisakht.

"People in Sisakht and town of Yasuj left their homes in panic. Gas and electricity has been cut off in Sisakht," a local official in the province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad told TV.

"Rescue teams have been dispatched to the area."

Iran is crisscrossed by major geological fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)

((parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 216 8363; Reuters Messaging: parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @PHREUTERS))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More