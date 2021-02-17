Magnitude 5.6 quake hits southwest Iran, no fatalities reported yet -TV

Adds detail

DUBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck southwest Iran on Wednesday, Iran's state TV said, without reporting casualties or damage from the quake.

Iranian state media said it struck near the town of Sisakht.

"People in Sisakht and town of Yasuj left their homes in panic. Gas and electricity has been cut off in Sisakht," a local official in the province of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad told TV.

"Rescue teams have been dispatched to the area."

Iran is crisscrossed by major geological fault lines and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)

((parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; +971 56 216 8363; Reuters Messaging: parisa.hafezi@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @PHREUTERS))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.