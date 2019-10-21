Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes southern Iran - Fars news

Adds additional information

GENEVA, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck in southern Iran on Monday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

The earthquake was focused near the town of Kukherd in the southern province of Hormozgan, according to Fars.

There were no early reports of fatalities or material damage, state TV reported, citing officials.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

