Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes near coast of southern Peru -EMSC

Sept 8 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck near the coast of southern Peru on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck about 86 km (53 miles) west-northwest of the city of Camana in Southern Peru, and was at a depth of 60 km, EMSC added.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

