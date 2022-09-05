World Markets

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region - EMSC

Jahnavi Nidumolu Reuters
Dubai Newsroom Reuters
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Iranian state TV said rescue teams had been sent to the area but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

