Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes southern Iran region - EMSC

Add background

DUBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Iranian state TV said rescue teams had been sent to the area but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru and Dubai Newsroom, Editing by William Maclean)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.