Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes San Gabriel, Ecuador - USGS

Mrinmay Dey Reuters
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck 5 km (3.11 miles) southwest of San Gabriel city in Ecuador on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said there was no tsunami warning after the quake.

