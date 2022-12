Dec 8 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Abepura in Indonesia on Thursday, United States Geological Survey said.

The quake was 37.4 km (23.24 miles) below the earth's surface, the USGS said.

(Reporting by Siddharth Jindal in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

