Magnitude 5.5 earthquake shakes Peruvian coast -IGP

Reuters
LIMA, May 12 (Reuters) - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake was felt in Peru's central coastal region on Thursday afternoon, according to Peru's National Earthquake Center, known as IGP, with buildings seen shaking in capital Lima.

The earthquake was at a depth of 49 kilometers (30.45 miles) according to initial estimates and its epicenter was located about 60 km (37 miles) south of Lima.

