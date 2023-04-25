News & Insights

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes North Island of New Zealand -EMSC

April 25, 2023 — 06:38 pm EDT

Written by Jose Joseph for Reuters ->

Updates with EMSC's revision of magnitude

April 26 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck North Island of New Zealand on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 12 km (7.46 miles), EMSC said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre earlier pegged the magnitude at 5.8.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru)

((Jose.Joseph@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.