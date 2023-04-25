Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes North Island of New Zealand -EMSC

Updates with EMSC's revision of magnitude

April 26 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck North Island of New Zealand on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 12 km (7.46 miles), EMSC said.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre earlier pegged the magnitude at 5.8.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru)

