Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes in central Peru - USGS

Shivam Patel Reuters
A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck about 2 km (1.24 miles) east-northeast of Ricardo Palma in Peru on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 71.2 km, according to USGS.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre gave the same reading, revising a higher preliminary one.

