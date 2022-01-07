Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes in central Peru - USGS

Updates with USGS, and EMSC revision

Jan 7 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck about 2 km (1.24 miles) east-northeast of Ricardo Palma in Peru on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 71.2 km, according to USGS.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre gave the same reading, revising a higher preliminary one.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)

