Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes in central Peru - USGS
Updates with USGS, and EMSC revision
Jan 7 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck about 2 km (1.24 miles) east-northeast of Ricardo Palma in Peru on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The quake was at a depth of 71.2 km, according to USGS.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre gave the same reading, revising a higher preliminary one.
(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)
((Shivam.Patel@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.