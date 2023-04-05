US Markets

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southern East Pacific Rise region - EMSC

April 05, 2023 — 11:53 pm EDT

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

April 5 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck the southern East Pacific Rise region on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) and the epicenter of the quake was at a distance of 3,178 km west of Valdivia, Chile, the EMSC said.

EMSC, which first reported the quake, revised down its magnitude from 6.1.

