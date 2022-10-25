Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes California - USGS

Oct 25 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck near the Seven Trees, California, region on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 6.9 km (4.3 miles), USGS added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

