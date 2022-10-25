US Markets

Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes California - USGS

Contributor
Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Published

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck near the Seven Trees, California, region on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck near the Seven Trees, California, region on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 6.9 km (4.3 miles), USGS added.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Porter)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular