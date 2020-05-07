Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits northern Iran - Tasnim

Contributor
Babak Dehghanpisheh Reuters
Published

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit northern Iran on Thursday, the Tasnim news agency reported.

May 7 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit northern Iran on Thursday, the Tasnim news agency reported.

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage from the quake but Tasnim noted that the quake, which hit on the border of Tehran and Mazandaran province, was felt in the capital Tehran.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((babak.dehghanpisheh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More