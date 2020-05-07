Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits northern Iran - Tasnim

May 7 (Reuters) - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit northern Iran on Thursday, the Tasnim news agency reported.

There was no immediate information on casualties or damage from the quake but Tasnim noted that the quake, which hit on the border of Tehran and Mazandaran province, was felt in the capital Tehran.

(Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Sandra Maler)

