Magnitude 4.9 quake hits Iran-Iraq border region – USGS

magnitude revised lower; changes main source

DUBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the Iran-Iraq border region on Wednesday at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Iranian media said there was no immediate information on casualties or damage from the quake, which felt in Iran's western Ilam province.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) assessed its magnitude at 5.0, revised down from an initial 6.3.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Andrew Heavens and John Stonestreet)

