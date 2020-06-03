Magnitude 4.9 quake hits Iran-Iraq border region – USGS

Rama Venkat Reuters
DUBAI, June 3 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the Iran-Iraq border region on Wednesday at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Iranian media said there was no immediate information on casualties or damage from the quake, which felt in Iran's western Ilam province.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) assessed its magnitude at 5.0, revised down from an initial 6.3.

