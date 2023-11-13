Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes South Sudan-Uganda border region -EMSC

Adds revised magnitude in headline and paragraph 1, updates depth in paragraph 2

Nov 13 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck the area around the border between South Sudan and Uganda on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 8 km (4.97 miles), EMSC said.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

