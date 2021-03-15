Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes buildings in Tokyo, no tsunami warning -NHK

Antoni Slodkowski Reuters
An earthquake of preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck in central Japan's Ibaraki prefecture north of Tokyo at 4:56 a.m. local time (1956 GMT), according to public broadcaster NHK, briefly shaking buildings in the Japanese capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage and there was no tsunami warning issued, the broadcaster said.

