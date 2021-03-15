Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes buildings in Tokyo, no tsunami warning -NHK

Adds details

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - An earthquake of preliminary magnitude of 4.8 struck in central Japan's Ibaraki prefecture north of Tokyo at 4:56 a.m. local time (1956 GMT), according to public broadcaster NHK, brieflyshaking buildings in the Japanese capital.

There were no immediate reports of damage and there was no tsunami warning issued, the broadcaster said.

(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Leslie Adler and Chris Reese)

((antoni.slodkowski@thomsonreuters.com; +81-80-3559-9968; Reuters Messaging: antoni.slodowski.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.